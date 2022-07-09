No decent adults want to think about children suffering or doing without the basic necessities.
But they might think about it if there’s some way they can help.
Shoes That Fit offers a way.
The organization sees that local elementary school children in need receive well-fitting shoes by discreetly measuring their feet and purchasing discounted, brand-name shoes for them.
Then, adults come into the school to wash the feet of the children and put new socks and shoes on their feet. Not only does it keep children well shod, but it also removes age and type of shoe as an indicator of poverty, making the children less of a target for bullies.
The program, which is active in Greenup County, had 200 pairs for children when it started in the spring.
The group’s golf scramble, which is today at River Bend Golf Club, aims to raise enough to serve even more schools.
The golf scramble is in memory of Les Carver, a member of Oak Street Baptist Church in Flatwoods and the biggest contributor to the local effort. What a nice way to honor someone who valued the Shoes That Fit program.
It’s always good to see people helping children in need. It’s especially encouraging to see local children being cared for this way.
We hope golfers have planned to support Shoes That Fit today by participating in the golf scramble. Even if you don’t golf, there certainly are other ways to support putting shoes on the feet of needy children here in the Tri-State.