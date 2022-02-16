It's the gift that will keep on giving.
The Freedom Fighter guitar, an instrument made by a local luthier, was designed and created with the El Hasa Shrine in mind.
Tyler Waller, who wanted to do something to benefit the organization, agreed to create a guitar that would be raffled; 2,000 tickets sold at $20 each means $20,000, which will be donated to the Shriners Hospitals in Lexington and Dayton, the hospitals where local children go for treatment.
Waller, with help from local musician Rodney Crisp and artist Tracey Mackenzie, completed the guitar after several months of careful work. Waller said he wanted to make a guitar that was worthy of such a large price tag.
Harold White Lumber in Morehead and Steward MacDonald, maker of guitar components in Athens, Ohio, donated to the project.
Waller even reached out to Calton Cases International, which is the premier guitar case maker, for a case that was made to the specifications of the Freedom Fighter.
Although Waller doesn't consider himself an experienced guitar maker, having made fewer than a dozen, guitar building is a course he teaches at Dawson-Bryant High School in Coal Grove, in addition to computer programming, graphic design, video and sound, photography and computer repair. He learned to build guitars through a program called STEM Guitar Project at Sinclair Community College in Dayton in 2017.
After seeing photos of the beautiful finished product, we believe Waller doesn't give himself enough credit. It's a fine-looking stringed instrument and, according to the music Crisp elicited from it at the end of the YouTube video about its construction, plays like a dream.
This generous project is something Waller can be proud of. It's something that will help the Shriners hospitals immensely, especially if the winner donates it back to the Shriners for another raffle, which Waller said he would do if he won it; he said he knows of others with that same plan.
The project also demonstrates to Waller's students the importance of good craftsmanship, of working with their hands and, perhaps most importantly, the value of giving to others and to one's community in whatever way is possible — a gift that never quits giving.