Since it’s Stress Awareness Month, April is a perfect time to remind our readers that developing an effective routine is a great way to help reduce stress.
A solid sleep schedule, good diet and regular exercise are common suggestions to alleviating stress, and they undoubtedly work.
Simply implementing a daily routine helps stave off stress as well.
We’d love to see more northeastern Kentuckians make The Daily Independent part of their routine. We print five days a week, including the Saturday weekend edition — if you strategize well, you can make it last a couple days so you can get your Sunday newspaper fix, too. On Tuesdays, we do produce a small e-edition — go to dailyindependent.com and click “e-paper” near the top of the homepage to access it. As always, you can visit our website every day and get the latest local and national news and sports stories.
We try to provide a nice mix of types of stories — from the “feel-good” features on new businesses and community events to the hard-news watchdog reporting on crime and holding city/county leaders accountable.
Recently, our special Progress section featured more than two dozen stories with a common theme of “Get Your Motor Running.”
This weekend, we’ll have a section dedicated to young baseball and softball players in the area.
We’ll toss in a few columns here and there, too.
We feel like there’s nothing like setting aside a few minutes with a cup of coffee (or perhaps you prefer a different beverage) and your hometown newspaper. We hope you feel the same — and if you don’t, maybe give it a try for a bit and see if you would like to incorporate The Daily Independent into your routine.
It may bring with it some pretty positive benefits.
According to Northwestern Medicine, having a routine is how you build habits.
Make us a part of your routine. We appreciate our readers more than you know.