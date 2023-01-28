Congratulations to the city of Grayson, a new member of the Kentucky Main Street program.
The Kentucky Main Street program, part of the Main Street America Coordinating Program, aims to help smaller cities move forward with a four-prong approach: organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.
The program came about as some cities struggled to survive an economic decline during the later part of the 20th century.
Grayson has taken care in making decisions about the direction the city will take. Having Main Street in Grayson is a good fit, as it’s all about community. Participants in the program are empowered to make their own decisions about how to help their communities thrive and provides direction for making those ideas a reality.
The goal is to help downtown communities become more successful by involving residents, generating business and creating prosperity.
Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry elaborates: “Kentucky’s historic Main Street districts are the heart and soul of our communities. We are committed to providing the necessary support to keep Kentucky’s downtowns strong and vibrant for business owners, workers, residents and visitors.”
Grayson likes to keep it local and that’s what Kentucky Main Street supports. We are eager to see how the city uses this valuable resource.