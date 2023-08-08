Addiction Recovery Care is still on track to open a portion of its Bellefonte Campus by the end of 2023, Community CEO Johnathan Frazier confirmed during a sneak peek tour of a Greenup County facility in a YouTube video.
In the video, which can be found on the Addiction Recovery Care channel, Frazier gives a glimpse of the 40-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility.
Frazier showed one portion of the building that only qualified clinical staff and patients will have access to.
He said that’s where treatment with qualified professionals will happen.
“The staff will be available right here on site,” Frazier said.
He said therapists will be in close proximity to patients (on the same floor essentially across the hall).
Each room will contain two beds and a state-of-the-art bathroom. Frazier said everything will be brand new in each of these rooms.
Frazier said it’s important that ARC meets the deadline of having it open by the end of the year.
Just a few days ago, ARC had its grand opening of the Yellow Banks Recovery Center in Owensboro. Gov. Andy Beshear was present for the event.
Yellow Banks will eventually serve 300 women healing from the disease of addiction, according to arccenters.com. Among its services are spiritual care, educational lectures, medical stabilizations, assessment and evaluation, residential care, group therapy, mental health services and wellness activities.