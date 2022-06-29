Hershel “Woody” Williams and G. Sam Piatt were both legends — in different ways, of course — and their deaths will leave eternal voids in this area.
Williams, 98, was a hero, through and through. The decorated war veteran was the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
Just how much of a legend was Williams? He died at a medical center named after him. That should tell you all you need to know.
He was the epitome of courage. The man bravely went ahead of his unit during one of the most historical battles of all time — Iwo Jima — and eliminated a number of Japanese machine gun positions.
At age 22 — seven and a half decades ago — he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman.
Even if memories of war scarred him, he remained valiant in serving his country. He was in the Marines for a total of 20 years and then served in the Veterans Administration for 33 years.
Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, said Williams “was the embodiment of a true American hero.”
This community also said goodbye to an unmatched storyteller and unparalleled outdoorsman this past weekend at age 88.
G. Sam Piatt was a gem. He consistently churned out columns peppered with nuggets of wisdom that may or may not have even related to the outdoors.
There wasn’t a fish with which Piatt wasn’t familiar. and his hunting knowledge ranked way up there, too. He was a fine journalist before retiring to solely become an outdoors columnist, too. But much more than that, Piatt was a good man who loved his family and friends — and they loved him back.
Williams and Piatt were two heavy hitters that will be missed more than words can express.