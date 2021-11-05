This weekend, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. That means we are expected to set our clocks back by one hour at the strike of 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The main purpose of Daylight Saving Time (called “Summer Time” in many places) is to make better use of daylight. We change our clocks during the summer months to move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. Countries have different change dates, and some say DST saves energy. The U.S. Department of Transportation is responsible for overseeing DST and the country’s time zones.
But there are some rebels out there.
All states but Hawaii and Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) observe DST. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not observe DST.
It seems odd and confusing some territories stay on Standard Time, especially for Arizona, which is the only continential region to refuse to participate.
It also seems surprising the state is allowed to deviate from the wishes of the Department of Transportation.
But states have the right to opt out of DST under federal law. Arizona and Hawaii do so because of the climate. However, states aren’t allowed to make DST their year-round time. To do so would require Congress to approve an amendment to the Uniform Time Act.
Whether you like it doesn’t matter. Kentucky is a part of the change, so we must take advantage of an extra hour of sleep this weekend to stay in step, time wise, with the rest of the country. See, there’s a silver lining.