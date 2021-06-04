We thank the Southern Hills Garden Club again this year for helping to beautify Ashland.
For the last several years, the club has devoted time and energy to planting flowers along Ashland’s riverfront, helping to make it even more attractive. Members also fill planters in Central Park and around the Paramount Arts Center. They also help maintain the Butterfly Waystation at the Boyd County Public Library and operate a Yard of the Month program to show appreciation for those who take special care of their property and to encourage others to do so. Members also have been known to create centerpieces for events put on by other organizations.
Many of their projects are aimed at raising awareness about environmentalism. For instance, they have offered classes in native plants, have created natural bird feeders and planted trees.
What Southern Hills Garden Club does is somewhat deceptive; for these women, it’s about hard work and making a difference in the community. It’s literally about getting their hands dirty so they can give back to Ashland. We appreciate their efforts.