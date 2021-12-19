Time ticks away and the window for getting Christmas shopping done closes.
We realize sometimes children want items for Christmas that are not available in the area and must be shopped for or ordered online. In those cases, we hope you have already purchased and received the items you chose.
However, when possible, we encourage everyone to purchase gifts from local artists and crafters. There is no more unique gift than one that's handmade. Local, handmade items are usually of higher quality than ones that are mass manufactured. If makers are in your town, you can easily contact them if your product is not satisfactory.
Just as importantly, when you purchase from your neighbor, the money you spend stays in the community. Every little bit helps when it comes to supporting your home's creativity and business.
Perhaps more importantly, you are playing a role in helping your neighbor make a living.
There are many locally made items available for purchase in the area. From clothing to toys to soaps and lotions to consumables and gift cards to local restaurants and stores, buying local is a healthy and responsible practice at any time of year, but especially during Christmas, when shopping, and sometimes need, are at a high.