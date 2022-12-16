Dedication to a volunteer project is to be commended, regardless of what the project is.
People using their time to help others without compensation helps hold the country together, filling in the gaps for many who need important services that are otherwise unaffordable or unavailable. Volunteers show their depth of caring for others when they work without monetary compensation.
We congratulate volunteers at King’s Daughters and Sons Home for their long history and massive, positive impact on the Ashland area.
It started 125 years ago, when a group of 10 women formed the Whatsoever Circle. From that group came the establishment of King’s Daughters and Sons Hospital and later, King’s Daughters and Sons Home, an assisted living facility on Bath Avenue.
Meanwhile, the number of volunteers grew and the Whatsoever Circle was joined by The Ruby Means Circle in 1948 and the Whatsoever No. 2 Circle in 1972.
Volunteers who helped shape the community continue to serve at the home by doing anything from answering phones to throwing parties to seeing that every individual who lives at the facility.
In an age when people are living longer and the elderly are often overlooked, places like King’s Daughters and Sons are increasingly important to the quality of life for seniors.
Our community is lucky to have people who care about others with such devotion and depth. May their generosity continue for at least another 125 years.