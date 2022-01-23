Gov. Andy Beshear has said Kentucky was ranked ninth in the country in 2019 for new cases of criminal human trafficking, which he called "one of the worst evils imaginable."
The Democratic governor is in a position to know: He has fought human trafficking since his time as the state's attorney general.
It might seem like a big-city crime, but it's not restricted to big cities. It's not just about organized crime, either. Cases involving children harmed by family members have been recorded.
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time when law enforcement and organizations work to raise awareness and aim to prevent human trafficking in communities.
The International Labor Organization has found approximately 40 million human trafficking victims exist worldwide. Through a variety of tactics, including violence and threats, traffickers force their victims into labor or commercial sex. Every victim is forced against their will to comply. Human trafficking impacts all races, every class, religion, gender and ability.
There are ways for everyone to help.
To learn more about human trafficking and how to recognize it, visit dhs.gov/blue-campaign.
If you suspect human trafficking, report it by calling (866) 347-2423.
If you need help or know someone who does, call (888) 373-7888.