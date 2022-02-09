“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Thomas Jefferson
Journalists love the above quote. In it, Thomas Jefferson solidifies the crucial role of the media in preserving a working democracy.
He was right. Newspapers must exist where a government exists; newspapers act as watchdogs on the people the people elect. It's the newspapers' jobs to keep them honest, or at least to try, by reporting on what they do. Newspapers also keep readers informed so they can make good decisions come time to go to the polls.
During the last several decades, local newspapers have suffered from many kinds of setbacks, not the least of which is technology.
Local newspapers have adapted as best as we can to do our jobs of keeping the public informed. However, competing with technology is a challenge. Local newspapers don’t always have the resources other media outlets have. Yet local newspapers tell stories you will read nowhere else.
Jefferson couldn’t envision was the boom in technology that lay ahead of the United States.
Technology isn’t the only thing working against a free and fair press, but it is the thing that snared the attention of some lawmakers and they are trying to do something to keep them afloat.
Several Congress members have introduced a legislative package to support and preserve local journalism.
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), along with colleagues Congressman Ed Perlmutter (CO-07), Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and Congressman David Cicilline (RI-01) introduced two pieces of legislation to support and preserve local journalism.
The Saving Local News Act (H.R. 6068) would make it easier for newspapers to become non-profits, allowing them the flexibility to focus less on maximizing profits and more on producing quality content.
The local news resolution (H.Res. 821) recognizes the importance of local media outlets to society and expresses the urgent need for Congress to help stop the decline of local media outlets.
According to the Pew Research Center, an estimated daily newspaper circulation fell 11% from the previous year since 2017.
“Over the past 15 years, one in five newspapers have closed, and the number of journalists working for newspapers has been slashed in half,” said Congressman Cicilline. “We now live in a country in which at least 200 counties have no local newspapers at all.”
The bill and resolution are supported by several organizations, including News Media Alliance, National Newspaper Association, News Leaders Association, Association of Alternative Newsmedia, California News Publishers Association, Free Press Action, Faculty of the School of Journalism at Northeastern University, Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Save Journalism Project, PEN America, Center for Journalism and Liberty at the Open Markets Institute and NewsGuild-CWA.
We appreciate legislators understanding the importance of what we do and their efforts to preserve this important industry. We hope everyone who enjoys reading their local newspaper will let their representatives know how important this legislation is.