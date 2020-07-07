A round of applause is in order for the Paramount Arts Center and everyone involved in assembling such memorable Fourth of July events on Friday and Saturday in Boyd County.
We’d give all of you high-fives, but we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
It required some out-of-the-box — and out-of-the-venue — thinking to pull of two nights’ worth of drive-in live country music concerts in a big field near Boyd County High School. It also took a lot of action, too. The coordination of such events requires more than a fingersnap and nose-twitch.
Were all COVID-19 recommendations followed? By PAC? Yes. By individuals? Not exactly — but that’s up to each person. Coordinators assured vehicles were spaced apart, but when a big open field is involved, people will undoubtedly gravitate toward one another.
Two special nights certainly created some great memories, though, and it made the most out of Independence Day 2020, considering the circumstances.
Several spectators enjoyed the fireworks display from afar, even, although they had to wait until midnight for the first one to shoot into the Cannonsburg sky.
Other fireworks shows proved to be magnificent, too, and many northeastern Kentuckians decided to purchase and blast their own.
PAC set the bar high. Kudos to all involved. Performers Shelby Lore, Tyler Booth, Chase Rice, Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends, Arlo McKinley and Jamey Johnson gave music fans a country show they’ll not soon forget.