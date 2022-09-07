This particular editorial will not pertain to any political views and it is not meant to display allegiance to either side of the political spectrum.
That being said, what in the world is Donald Trump thinking?
The former President is scheduled to hold a rally for J.D. Vance, a U.S. Senate candidate from Middletown, Ohio. The Ohio State graduate is known for being the author of “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.”
That’s all fine and good, but get this: Trump’s rally in Youngstown is at the same time as an Ohio State football home game against Toledo. Quite a dilemma for those who are fans of both the Buckeyes and Trump and/or Vance.
That’d be like scheduling a rally in Kentucky at the same time as a Wildcats basketball game. It’s just not advisable.
OK, perhaps Trump isn’t the most knowledgeable sports fan. But anyone with common sense should know this isn’t a good plan.
That is especially true for Vance, who is an alumnus of THE Ohio State University. Come on, man.
Even though the Buckeyes figure to wallop the Rockets, rabid Buckeye fans don’t miss a snap.
Ohio State is a pretty hot ticket these days after having beaten Notre Dame in its season opener and is appears destined for a great season.
On the other hand, Vance’s popularity seems to be diminishing with each passing day.
Perhaps Trump can revive his campaign — that is, if anyone is actually watching that instead of Ohio State football. Chances are slim.