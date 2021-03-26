The Commonwealth’s good work fighting the COVID-19 pandemic deserves praise.
The Associated Press reported last week 198,447 Kentuckians received COVID vaccines, breaking a previous weekly record of 165,000 in early March.
The Bluegrass State’s vaccination program is currently in phase 1C, which means those 50 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker may be vaccinated.
Kentucky reported 893 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 virus-related deaths on Tuesday.
Only nine of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. The state’s test positivity rate is 2.93%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
Kentucky is moving in the right direction, according to these figures. It’s not because the virus has run its course. It’s because the vaccine against COVID is being administered and, perhaps, because residents are observing social distancing, as well as wearing masks and washing hands.
We encourage all residents to keep up the good work. Follow safety guidelines for COVID-19 and get vaccinated. It’s the only way to conquer the coronavirus.