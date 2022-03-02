When it comes to musical talent, our corner of Kentucky has it covered.
After all, there’s a reason the stretch of U.S. 23 that runs through this area is called the Country Music Highway.
Our fine folks are doing an incredible job of keeping northeastern Kentucky’s musical prowess on the country’s radar.
There are, of course, all of the remarkable artists of the past, but let’s — for the purpose of this particular editorial — focus on the present.
The entire nation has been captivated by wonderful voices from our back yard.
First, Holly Forbes skyrocketed — yes, that’s a “Rocket Man” pun — to the top 10 on The Voice. She had a fantastic chance of winning, but even while not finishing first, her popularity has soared. Luckily for us northeastern Kentuckians, she has so far stayed close to home and is giving everyone ample opportunities to see her perform. She recently announced she will be on stage at the Boyd County Fair in August. Back on Dec. 31, she helped Ashland properly ring in the new year.
Now it’s Noah Thompson who is taking the musical landscape by storm. The Louisa resident and construction worker is just 19, and already got three nods from the judges in the first televised round of American Idol.
Thompson showed off his pipes with an ear-catching rendition of “Giving You Up” by Kameron Marlowe.
Although there is a great deal of scary happenings in the world, it’s nice to escape harsh realities for a few moments by sitting back and enjoying the showcase of musical skills by those who represent our area.
We at The Daily Independent wish the best of luck to Thompson, a native of Blaine in Lawrence County, as he continues to pursue his dream.