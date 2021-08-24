We appreciate King’s Daughters Medical Center’s efforts to inform the public about COVID-19 during its forum that featured several front-line workers at Paramount Arts Center on Friday afternoon.
As a publication that cares deeply about serving the community with the most accurate information possible, The Daily Independent was more than eager to cover this particular event.
When it comes directly from the region’s medical experts’ mouths — aided by extensive research and quality education — it holds water. It means so much more.
KDMC CEO Kristie Whitlatch conveyed this pandemic is extremely serious with four words: “We are at war.”
As we’ve repeatedly written on this opinion page, COVID-19 is absolutely not a political issue, and it shouldn’t be divisive. It’s simply a public health issue. KDMC’s panel of experts are health care heroes who see the damage this virus inflicts every single day.
COVID-19 is an animal that’s difficult to tame, and a riddle nearly impossible to solve. That’s why we must lean on correct information to guide us through these tumultuous times.
There’s still a great deal of mystery surrounding it. Scientists and those in the medical field are acquiring new knowledge daily. It must be relayed to the public, and that’s why this forum was such a great idea.
We would like to encourage KDMC to do even more of these kinds of events. They shouldn’t necessarily even last two hours. Perhaps just a monthly roundtable-type event featuring a few physicians that spans an hour would be beneficial.
Continue to keep these health care heroes in your thoughts as they lead the fight in this battle. After all, it is health care worker appreciation week.