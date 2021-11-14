Congratulations to Holly Forbes, a Catlettsburg resident who has made the top 13 on the NBC show "The Voice."
We already knew the area had plenty of musical talent, even if not everyone knew it or acknowledged it. We have an abundance of undiscovered talent and we are tickled to be able to watch Forbes’s musical career blossom.
She was first seen performing a riveting rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” which caught the interest of all the judges on the show. She chose to be on Kelly Clarkson's team. Then, when she wasn't Kelly Clarkson's choice in the Knockout Round, she was stolen by Ariana Grande and remains on Grande’s team.
Last week, performers were eliminated by viewer votes, but Forbes, 31, remained standing.
“I am speechless. You guys did this!” she posted on Facebook. “I never imagined I’d get voted in by America to the Top 13 on ‘The Voice.’ Thank you guys for believing in me and I hope to make my hometown proud!”
Not only have Forbes’s performances put another local musician's talent on display to the world, it demonstrates the close-knit attitude of the Tri-State. We suspect those who know Forbes, who have heard her perform and who love our Tri-State were responsible for many of her votes. We support our artists. We support anyone with ties to the area who is trying to do good. We hope everyone will watch Forbes and support her by voting for her every chance they get.
The next episode of “The Voice” will be at 8 p.m. today.