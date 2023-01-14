Nobody likes taxes, but we understand they are essential to maintaining government services.
Any time residents can get a rare tax cut or have one eliminated, it’s good news.
That’s why many applaud West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s three-year plan to cut personal income tax in half.
He is also proposing eliminating the car tax, a 5% raise for all state employees, a $1,500 bonus for some retirees and putting $100 million into the Public Employees Insurance Agency. PEIA is the health insurance provider for government employees and their families.
Sounds good, but it is sustainable? Where will the money come from to replace the state intake?
The governor points to a record $1.3 billion surplus. Not everyone is comfortable with that plan.
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said she is wary about the budget surplus and proposals to cut taxes, noting much of the surplus comes from temporary funds. Around half of the surplus this year comes from severance taxes from coal, oil and gas. Inflation also increases revenues because more money is coming from sales tax. When employment is high, there’s more coming in from income tax.
Allen notes the state’s economy follows a boom-and-bust pattern, practically guaranteeing underfunding in the future. She also said there are other needs in state government that are overdue to be addressed, and those needs would use all the money available to support tax cuts.
If any state residents could use a reduction in taxes, it’s West Virginia, as it is the state with the second-lowest income per capital (the lowest is Mississippi; the highest is the District of Columbia). But this tax reduction might not provide long-term or permanent relief. Before there is action on the proposal, Justice must provide details about its sustainability.