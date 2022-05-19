“I have to tell you that none of us are free until we are all free.”
— Opal Lee
We were pleased to learn Ashland for Change will offer the second annual Juneteenth celebration in Central Park.
The event will feature speakers, music, food and fellowship, which is what we all need.
We also need to have a clear understanding of the importance of the holiday.
Juneteenth began in Texas on June 19, 1866, marking the first anniversary of the day African-Americans in that state learned about the Emancipation Proclamation — more than two years after it was issued. In the late 1970s, the Texas legislature established Juneteenth as a state holiday, the first state in the union to do so.
Educator and teacher Opal Lee, 94, is known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth because she has spent her life fighting to have the day made a federal holiday, which President Biden did last year.
While our Juneteenth celebration is important for socialization and celebration, let’s not forget the reason for it. We are reminded of the racial divisions our country has struggled with since its inception.
Recent news events, such as the debate over critical race theory, continued socioeconomic inequality and, tragically, deadly attacks on the Black population like the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo last week, remind us the struggle isn’t over.
Ashland for Change’s Juneteenth celebration will be from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 19 in Central Park. We hope everyone will support the event and attend.