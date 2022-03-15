If you don’t understand the fundamental difference between the media in the United States and the media in Russia, this recent development will clear it up: An editor at the Russian state-run network Channel One crashed a news broadcast in protest of the ongoing invasion and ground war in Ukraine.
Marina Ovsyannikova suddenly appeared behind the anchor during Monday evening’s broadcast holding a sign that read, “No War,” in English, followed by the following text, translated from Russian: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you.” Ovsyannikova also appeared to be chanting, “Stop the war! No to war!” in Russian before the camera cut away from her.
Most U.S. media are like Ovsyannikova every day. The media in our country are separate from our government, and we are spreading the truth every day. That’s the advantage a free press gives a society.
In a dictatorship, the media functions as a public relations tool for the government. Of course, anyone in that atmosphere who defies the rules the government sets out for them faces serious consequences.
For instance, Ovsyannikova was taken into custody by police in Moscow shortly after her impromptu appearance. She faces up to 15 years in prison for telling the truth. While there is an attorney representing her, we think there is a good chance she will never be heard from again.
What Ovsyannikova did took courage beyond what most of us have ever been called on to demonstrate. As journalists go, she is a great hero.
She also shows us even more clearly, as if we needed any more evidence, that Putin’s dictatorship and invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable to the Russian people.