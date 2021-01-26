The sun shone on northeastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning, a welcomed and warm sight.
If you believe in signs, this should be viewed as a promising one — considering the sun’s appearance occurred not long after the governor’s office and a local hospital made separate announcements regarding jobs coming to our cherished area.
Jobs? What is this foreign four-letter word?
Yes, jobs. It may seem like it hails from a different language from regions far, far away to northeastern Kentuckians. Jobs — those are long gone; a thing of the past, right? Ah, not so fast, as the horizon indicates otherwise.
So what are these jobs to which we are referring?
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office has made announcements via both press releases and conferences that a 65,000-square-foot building is coming to EastPark — and 150 jobs will be created as a result.
The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson was approved for $2 million to construct the metal building on a build-ready site at EastPark. The incoming business, according to the governor’s office, will create 150 jobs and “encourage new investment and economic development.”
In all, a total of $4.327 million is available (through ARC funding and local funding) for this phase of the project, and $1.5 million is coming from the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot program for another part of the project.
And then there’s the purchase of the Bellefonte Pavilion in Greenup County. King’s Daughters Health System will buy the structure for $3 million. According to KDMC’s CEO, this purchase will entail the relocation of 300 current jobs and it will create another 150 jobs.
Four letters: J-O-B-S.
Four words: Things are looking up.