It’s always a bright day for the area when a new business opens its doors, because that means jobs and typically good news for the local economy.
From the smallest of businesses to large ones, they’re all important. and the number of jobs add up.
After all the grim economic news of northeastern Kentucky over the past few years, news of any job openings and attractive businesses shouldn’t be shrugged off.
In Wednesday’s and today’s editions, readers can light up to the facts that six new businesses are just about ready to roll at Camp Landing, and another is landing in Wurtland.
Several jobs will accompany the six at Camp, and about 55 positions will be available in Wurtland.
Omnis Building Technologies — based in Santa Barbara, California — will bring with it 55 manufacturing jobs to Greenup County.
These well-paying positions feature a $33-per-hour average pay with a quality benefits package.
The Wurtland plant will complement the Bluefield, West Virginia, plant as the Wurtland facility will make panels for the company’s manufactured homes. The product yields “high-performance building materials that are 100 times tougher than traditional concrete at a fraction of the weight and cost,” according to omnisbuilding.com.
And Michelle Christian, of OBT, called the location “amazing.”
While not a staggering number, 55 well-paying jobs is pretty amazing, too.
Jobs, what a nice four-letter word.