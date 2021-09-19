The airport in Louisville had a great idea that is moving ahead, with groundbreaking happening last week.
A $21 million project at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will install geothermal wells to heat and cool the facility.
Crews will drill 648 vertical geothermal wells that go 500 feet deep on the east side of the airfield. Geothermal wells use the earth’s natural temperature to heat and cool. The new system will cut carbon emissions by 80% and use 40% less energy than traditional systems, the airport said.
Airport director Dan Mann said this change will not only increase efficiency but also will set an example in the industry to cut energy use.
Mann said other such improvements are in the airport’s future.
To reduce the use of harmful emissions, it will take many solutions, including but not limited to solar, wind and geothermal power. Costly, yes, but if we’re ever going to clean up pollution on our planet, these are the kinds of measures that must be taken.