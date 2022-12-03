Despite the amount of violence in American society, we believe acceptance and inclusion are growing in many ways, and the Ashland area is no exception.
Ashland Ky Pride is one organization that has brought attention to the local LGBTQIA+ community by planning inclusive events to bring people together.
Today, though, is International Disability Day, and the area also has groups aimed at helping to provide a level playing field.
Begun by the United Nations in 1992, International Disability Day encourages a better understanding of people affected by a disability.
International Disability Day is not concerned exclusively with either mental or physical disabilities, but encompasses all known disabilities, from autism to Down syndrome to multiple sclerosis. Disabilities include mental illness, intellectual disability and hearing and visual impairment.
Inclusion isn’t only about mobility and access, but also job opportunities, which addresses how we view those with disabilities.
It’s unfortunate we need organizations to make us more sensitive to those with disabilities. However, in today’s society, empathy seems to be at a premium, especially when 15% of the country’s population — or one billion people — has some form of disability.
Today is a good time to think about how to be more inclusive to them.