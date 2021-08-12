Congratulations to Ted Miller, who recently received an award from the Kentucky and Tennessee District of Kiwanis.
Miller is being honored for several things: approaching 50 years of perfect attendance; serving in two Kiwanis Clubs: Ashland Noon and Ashland Breakfast; and recruitment of more than 100 new members for the club.
Calling Miller an “amazing Kiwanian with a servant’s heart,” Kiwanis District Governor Kendra Skidmore-Morris said in a recorded message Miller also helped charter Kiwanis in the area 45 years ago.
“He consistently visits multiple clubs in the division and is always the first to volunteer for all service projects; he promotes service projects for other clubs in the division and shows up for others and participates as needed,” she said.
Miller’s greatest accomplishment, however, is his touching the lives of children.
More than 230,000 children have benefited from the work Miller has done through Kiwanis, an organization that aims to improve the lives of children in the communities where they have chapters.
Miller, who said he will continue to volunteer, said he’s glad to know there will be others who will carry on with helping others. Rest assured, he has inspired those volunteers with his hard work and dedication.