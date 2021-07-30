Politics swirl around the proposed bipartisan infrastructure plan the Senate is set to examine. That’s unfortunate politics have to play a role, because projects on the list will benefit everyone, despite their politics.
Pundits say if the $1 trillion plan doesn’t pass, it will make President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion federal infusion for families’ education and health care costs, a Medicare expansion and efforts to curb climate change nearly impossible.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said, “I would say if the bipartisan infrastructure bill falls apart, everything falls apart.”
That’s also unfortunate, and an indicator of how deeply politics is rooted in the bill.
We encourage Senators to pass the bill on infrastructure. It’s costly, yes, but these projects must be tended to. Some of them and their price tags are:
• $110 billion for roads and bridges.
• $39 billion for the modernization of public transit.
• $66 billion for passenger and freight rail maintenance.
• $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations and $5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids.
• $17 billion for ports and $25 billion for airports to reduce congestion and address maintenance backlogs.
• $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure.
• $65 billion to expand broadband access, especially in rural areas.
Most of us don’t like to spend money on maintaining things. It’s not fun, but it’s absolutely necessary, and that’s what the infrastructure bill is about. Because it’s a bipartisan bill, lawmakers have no excuse not to pass it.