Chuck Price is the Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio of preaching. Just call him Chattin’ Chuck.
DiMaggio, aka “The Yankee Clipper,” holds the record for most consecutive games with a hit — he hit safely in 56 straight contests in 1941.
Price and Louisa First Baptist Church did one better, and they’re still going. “We’re on Day 57,” he told Kentucky Today on Monday.
Many churches are posting services once or twice a week, in addition to Sunday school lessons or small-group studies on Zoom.
Louisa First Baptist broadcasts a service on Facebook Live and YouTube every day at 6 p.m.
Price isn’t hogging all the mic time. Others have stepped up to the plate.
In all, Price said, 25 different speakers have shared testimonies and/or brought encouraging messages to a viewing audience of thousands. He said about 80 volunteers have participated as well.
The church has different themes throughout the week to appeal to all age groups. Live music has been part of each service.
Packing a year’s worth of services into a two-month period is extremely impressive and requires unwavering commitment.
We commend Price and Louisa First Baptist for their extraordinary dedication.
By May 24, the streak will have reached 66. Price said the church plans to return to “normal” then, while adhering to the governor’s guidelines (33% capacity).
Kudos to Chattin’ Chuck and his church for staying devoted to their people and what/who they believe in.