The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t flawless. It doesn’t block the virus 100% of the time. It comes with side effects.
But one common thread is this: It provides exponentially more protection against COVID-19 — including the Delta variant — than nothing at all.
If doctors give Patient A the go-ahead, Patient A should get the shot. It’s pretty plain and simple.
If you meet all the qualifications for the vaccine, why not get it?
Strongly urging a shot is not a breach of freedom.
Is freedom taken away when we receive polio, diphtheria, tetanus, mumps, rubella, measles and chickenpox immunizations? How about with a hepatitis shot?
According to the U.S. Health Department on Monday, more than 50,000 people were hospitalized across the United States.
The CDC said 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a case that landed them in the hospital or a coffin. In other words, less than 1 in 1,000 vaccinated people will end up hospitalized or dead after having tested positive.
And, according to the New York Times, 97% of those recently hospitalized by the virus were not vaccinated. In other words, 3 of every 100 hospitalized cases involve a vaccinated patient.
Read those two statistics again closely. They’re different statistics.
Refusal to get the shot is seemingly often based on political views.
As we’ve stated previously, COVID-19 and its prevention methods aren’t political issues; they’re health issues. We should all want one another to avoid suffering the consequences of contracting this lethal virus.