Drug abuse in the area is as pervasive as ever. The worst part: Fentanyl continues to infiltrate and kill our residents.
In an effort to curb the drug epidemic, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative called Operation Fight Fentanyl.
A roundtable in Kenton County kicked off the program this week, and another meeting is planned for Feb. 28 in Pendleton County.
“Operation Fight Fentanyl is our newest effort to attack the opioid epidemic by engaging with communities across the Commonwealth to hear how they’ve been impacted by this deadly drug and what steps we can take to beat it,” Cameron said.
Last year, 2,250 Kentucky residents died from overdoses, with fentanyl detected in more than 70% of those cases, according to a state Overdose Fatality Report.
We hope the program will come to Boyd County, too.
Meanwhile, what can individuals do?
First, we must recognize drug abuse is not a moral failing, but an illness that must be treated.
Second, we should be aware of signs of overdose, which include pinpoint pupils, losing consciousness, weak breathing, choking, limp body, cold and clammy skin and discolored skin, especially in the lips and nails.
Further, we must know what to do if someone has overdosed, which is call 911 and administer naloxone, if possible. Also, try to keep the victim awake and breaking and lay the person on their side to prevent choking. Stay with the person until help arrives. This information comes from the Centers for Disease Control.
We must show compassion to those addicted, and we have a moral obligation to help them. We hope Operation Fight Fentanyl will prove to be a deterrent to accessing the deadly drug.