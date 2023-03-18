Violence in our society has become out of control. What can be done about it is likely more complex than we know, but legislation is an important component of the answer.
That’s why Kentucky lawmakers are right to take on anti-hazing legislation.
The Senate voted 30-4 last week to create a felony crime for hazing that results in the death or serious injury of a student. The offense would be punishable by up to five years in prison.
Also under the bill, someone accused of recklessly engaging in hazing would face a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to a year in jail. The measure now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The bill was inspired by the death of Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, a University of Kentucky student who died in 2021 at 18. Tracey Hazelwood, the student’s mother, told lawmakers after he pledged to a fraternity, her son had to participate in illegal acts that “could have got him kicked out of school” to belong to the fraternity; on the night he died of alcohol toxicity, his blood alcohol concentration was 0.354, more than four times the legal limit for adults to drive.
Lawmakers say elevating hazing to a crime deals emphasized the seriousness of hazing.
It’s uncertain whether the legislation will be effective, but it’s worth a try to save the lives of young people.