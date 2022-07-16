It’s not often we get to wish someone a happy 100th birthday, but today, that’s our wish for Ray McCann, who turned 100 on June 27.
The accomplishment of living such a long life isn’t the only reason we honor McCann; he’s made numerous contributions to the area.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a corpsman. After his service, he eventually became an English teacher and taught in the area, also serving in administrative roles.
He was active in prison education as well.
After his retirement in 1987, he continued to be active and make contributions to the community.
McCann was a greeter with Steen Funeral Homes and the tour director for Freedom Tours in Ashland. His volunteer work includes Community Kitchen and King’s Daughters Medical Center.
He remains active in his church, South Ashland United Methodist Church, and is a member of the Gideons International and the Ashland-Boyd County Retired Teachers Association.
Not only has McCann’s life contributed much to the lives of others in the area, it sets an example of how faith, clean living and staying active contributes to a long life.
So thanks for everything you’ve done for the area, Mr. McCann. May you enjoy many more days in health and happiness.