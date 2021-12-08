Employees of The Daily Independent were thrilled by Boyd County High School Department of Music’s annual concert, which was Tuesday at the Paramount Arts Center.
The program was a lively one, with a wide range of musical styles by the Boyd County High School Band and the Boyd County High School Choir. Guest composer Dr. Nicole Piunno and guest vocalist Janessa Broadhurst added beauty and variety to the program.
All the performers are accomplished musicians whose talents and skills were evident to the audience. But employees of The Daily Independent were most thrilled by a performance of the march titled “The Daily Independent,” which was written by band director John Johnson in honor of the newspaper.
“I wanted to write it as a thank you to The Independent for all it’s done for us,” Johnson said in a previous interview.
Johnson's idea was inspired by history. In 1900, The Washington Post asked John Philip Sousa to write a march in conjunction with an essay contest the newspaper sponsored for students. It would be performed at the announcement of the winner.
In keeping with tradition, The Daily Independent sponsored an essay contest, asking students to write about what the newspaper means to them and to their families. Winners were presented with a gift card.
Not only did we enjoy an outstanding concert, we were touched by Johnson’s appreciation of our newspaper. We never expect anything in return for what we do at The Daily Independent. Having such a fun, creative expression of appreciation was exciting for us.
We thank Johnson for his thoughtfulness and creativity and we thank the band, the choir and all those involved in making the concert a reality. This is truly an honor we will never forget.