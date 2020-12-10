Area police agencies have come together over the past week to honor a fallen officer who was senselessly shot in Charleston, West Virginia, on Dec. 1. She died two days later from those injuries.
Ashland Police Department’s Donate Life cruiser now displays Cassie Johnson’s name after the 28-year-old organ donor died.
Support of the lifelong Charleston resident was remarkable. Thousands lined downtown Charleston roads to pay respects during Johnson’s funeral procession.
Johnson didn’t know she was suiting up for her final shift on Dec. 1. She was just going about her sworn duty to protect and serve Charleston when a parking complaint went awry.
Joshua Phillips, a 38-year-old man now facing a murder charge, inexplicably shot Johnson on Garrison Avenue.
According to investigators, Phillips had parked his vehicle in a driveway on someone else’s property. Evidently, Phillips confronted Johnson, the two go into a discussion and then a scuffle. After a brief pause, the interaction restarted and both Johnson and Phillips were shot. Johnson died on Dec. 3.
This death should’ve never happened, obviously.
The simple notion of respecting law enforcement would have prevented this death. Instead, the drug-buying criminal who had a history with Charleston Police decided to fire his gun and end a young officer’s life.
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said Johnson “had a perfect blend of a warrior’s mindset and a shepherd’s heart.”
Let’s take this opportunity to honor and remember an officer who was working hard to uphold her duty to protect and serve. Let’s take this chance, too, to respect all the good and noble police officers for what they do every day.