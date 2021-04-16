According to numerous studies conducted on the importance of music education, the impact is immeasurable.
The northeastern Kentucky area and its schools not only realize this but embrace this.
Just look at Russell and Boyd County, in particular, and the programs’ latest achievement: Earning recognition as Best Communities for Music Education.
As Boyd County Band Director John Johnson said, the award helps with funding and it is truly a community honor.
“We applied (for the recognition) because we have an outstanding community that’s been ultra, ultra supportive,” Johnson said.
Students with musical knowledge and background often become some of the most productive citizens in life. It increases problem-solving abilities, creativity and leadership skills. Music education helps students shape their identities as young people. It contributes to strong imaginations and enhances the capacity to dream big in life. Music improves mental health and social skills.
Clearly, music education offers a bevy of benefits.
Shout-out to Johnson, Russell choir director Teresa Russell and all the other instructors in the area for emphasizing all the important aspects of music education.
The Best Communities for Music Education designation, which has been awarded for 22 years, is given to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.