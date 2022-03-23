In one way, Wednesday’s A1 offers quite a juxtaposition — a life saved and a life taken way too soon.
While that’s true, what can’t be lost is this: Two heroes are featured on that front page.
United States Marine Corps Corporal Jacob Moore, a 24-year-old of Catlettsburg, died as a result of military aircraft crash in Norway on Friday. He was one of four killed during a NATO exercise.
What a devastating loss to our northeastern Kentucky community and our country.
In four years of serving his country, Cpl. Moore earned the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defensive Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
This young, decorated Marine will never be forgotten.
Michael Trout, a Boyd County senior, may very well be on his way to Marine service, too. Trout recently saved a classmate’s life in a Cannonsburg classroom.
Humbly, Trout accepted a Certificate of Merit during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“I didn’t need all this,” Trout said. In his eyes, his act was simple. But, in reality, it was huge. He performed the Heimlich maneuver to prevent a classmate from choking to death.
Trout plans to join the U.S. Marines as a combat engineer. He is bound for boot camp in June.
Recruiter Sgt. Kenny Essen was present for Tuesday’s recognition of Trout. After Essen conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, everyone observed a moment of silence to remember Cpl. Moore.
We at The Daily Independent say thank Cpl. Moore for his service, and our collective hearts are saddened regarding his death. We also salute Michael Trout for his heroic effort and for his future service.