Monday’s edition featured a story on 100-year-old Virgil Headley, who served in the Navy during World War II.
While granddaughter Amy Russell called her papaw “my hero,” that label should apply to the entire area.
Headley lives in South Shore, but he was raised in Lincoln County, West Virginia, and then moved to Naples (in Boyd County) and then to Summit.
Headley is a true hero here in northeastern Kentucky. His valiant service should never be forgotten. That rings especially true in 2023, when we have so few American WWII veterans left.
According to nationalww2museum.org — as of September 2022 — 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in the Second World War are still living.
That’s 1%.
Headley still goes about his daily routine without much of a hitch. He was walking up to 6 miles a day until just a few years ago. He was driving until eight years ago, even with his eyes and ears on the decline. Now, that may seem dangerous, but his wife, Weltha Marie, served as his eyes and ears — and he listened. She passed away in 2015.
Headley is a tough, resilient man who values his family, his work, his faith and his service to his country.
The humble hundred-year-old hasn’t liked all of the attention he’s gotten over the last couple of weeks — he turned 100 on April 19 — but he certainly deserves the recognition.
Thank you, Mr. Headley.