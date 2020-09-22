As parents and guardians of area students along with educators have been working to get accustomed to virtual learning over the last few weeks, several in the community haven’t had to break a sweat.
A few weeks ago, we wrote about the Highlands museum and the opportunity it presented.
This past weekend, we highlighted a local employer that went to bat for its staff members.
The CEO of the company, along with its board of directors, created a makeshift school for children of the employees.
The company hired four teachers who have guided kids ages 5-12 — across three school districts — along in their virtual schoolwork.
Employees aren’t out any money, either, as the company paid for it out of its community involvement fund.
What a priceless (in more ways than one) gift this has been for those employees.
We at The Daily Independent are impressed with this CEO’s out-of-the-box, from-the-heart thinking. This is a true leader.
Let’s challenge ourselves to step up and help others just like these employees’ boss did.