Here’s a date to circle on your next calendar if you’re from Russell, Greenup County or the surrounding area: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Addiction Recovery Care will make a presentation on its potential plans for the site of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. It’s set for 6 p.m. in the Russell City Council chambers on Ferry Street. If a large turnout is anticipated, Russell Mayor Ron Simpson said the venue could change.
We think Simpson will be changing the venue because there is a great number of interested people in the community.
The idea of a drug rehabilitation facility is always polarizing in any neighborhood. Russell/Bellefonte is no exception.
Residents have expressed several concerns, so there will be plenty of eager eyes and ears on hand for this presentation.
The council will have the opportunity to ask questions. Then it will be the public’s turn.
Although the timing is later than ideal — this probably should’ve happened three or so months ago, in our view — we commend ARC for clearing out an evening for this important presentation and discussion.
Hopefully both ARC and the public are patient and open-minded.
Back in November, the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission conducted a meeting during which residents weren’t shy about some of the issues they foresee with ARC coming to Bellefonte.
Although that meeting wasn’t exactly for that purpose — it was about whether the commission will recommend dividing the property into three sections, allowing ARC to own two of those. The other would stay under Bellefonte LLC.
That commission still has not made any recommendation to the Russell Council regarding that. However, that could happen prior to the next meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 26.
ARC, which originated in Louisa, has seemingly put together a successful crisis-to-career model to help addicts recover and discover their purpose.
ARC has likened its plans in Russell to the facility it is operating in Springfield — Crown Recovery Center. It’s the largest addiction campus in the state.
ARC has grand plans here, and it believes it will benefit — not harm — the community as well as help alleviate the problems of the drug epidemic.
Everyone has a chance to hear them out and toss questions their way on Jan. 10, 2023.