Whether it’s hate or a hoax, the KKK fliers littering Hilton Avenue in Ashland on Wednesday is completely unacceptable.
This is a despicable act, and it’s not funny or amusing in the slightest.
One of our reporters spotted and picked up about 20 of these sheets of paper from the 1700 to 2500 block of Hilton.
They’re identical to the fliers that have popped up in various Kentucky communities — such as Mount Sterling, Corbin and Georgetown — over the last month or so.
The fliers appear to be distributed by the Trinity White Knights, a group under the Ku Klux Klan umbrella. They are based in Dry Ridge, according to multiple media reports over the last few years.
One of the fliers reads like a recruitment letter, listing the requirements for Trinity White Knight membership.
Some of the musts include believing in white supremacy and believing in the Christian faith. Talk about contradictory. The last time we checked, the Christian faith is synonymous with loving your neighbor. White supremacy is the polar opposite.
At the bottom, some of the fliers read “yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever.” The KKK is unfortunately part of America’s past, but it needs to firmly stay in “yesterday.”
Hate groups have no place “today, tomorrow and forever.”
We must unite in condemning these actions.
It’s incredibly sad that we are still dealing with this kind of nonsense in 2023.