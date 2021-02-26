Congratulations to our neighbor to the east, the city of Huntington, on its sesquicentennial.
The Jewel City has planned a lineup of events to celebrate the landmark anniversary throughout the year, including a virtual variety show, “The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine,” which will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. today and may be seen on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page.
The city’s articles of incorporation were established on Feb. 27, 1871, and the city was named after Collis P. Huntington, a nationally successful businessman and railroad magnate who was responsible for planning the town.
Huntington has faced tragedy — the flood of 1937, the Marshall University plane crash of 1970 and a hard economic and population downturn in the 1980s.
The city also has much to be proud of, including beautiful parks, a growing university, a diverse population and a thriving arts community.
These assets are the fodder of a bright future. One way to make the most of them is to work together with cities in the Tri-State to create economic opportunities. We would like to see that happen.