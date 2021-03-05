Bobby Hall’s work has brought honors to Greenup County, and for that, he deserves praise.
Hall is the county’s property valuation administrator, or PVA, the official whose office is responsible for appraising all real estate in the county for listing on the property assessment roll. That includes tracking ownership changes, maintaining maps, updating building characteristics and administering proper exemptions for real property.
Hall recently received the 2020 Outstanding Assessment Jurisdiction Award. That means his office has been chosen as one that has instituted a technical, procedural or administrative program which was an improvement over the way the office operated previously, with the goal being to contribute to equality in property taxation.
Hall gives credit to his six co-workers, as good leaders do.
We applaud Hall for upgrading the technology used in his office and making other improvements that led him and his staff to recognition on a job well done.