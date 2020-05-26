Third-degree terroristic threatening is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.
At minimum, that’s what should happen to the person or people responsible for hanging an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear during a rally on Sunday in Frankfort.
What was supposed to be a Second Amendment rally on Patriot Day — a perfect opportunity for anyone to peacefully protest and exercise the First Amendment right of free speech — is plagued by a repulsive act.
Gerry Seavo James, who runs Gerry Seavo Media, captured several chilling photos of the stuffed effigy of Kentucky’s governor on Capitol grounds. In “Beshear’s” hands were signs that read “Our Freedoms Are Essential” and “We Support the Second Amendment.”
How the Second Amendment — which protects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms — relates to the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is lost on us at The Daily Independent. However, that’s not the point of this editorial.
A “sic semper tyrannis” sign was displayed on the effigy’s back.
If the hanging itself didn’t cross the line into terroristic threatening, this message did.
The Latin phrase means “Thus always to tyrants.” It’s associated with the killing of Julius Caesar and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Actor John Wilkes Booth shouted the phrase after shooting our 16th President in the back of the head at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.
Beshear, we understand, has been strict in his approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19. As a result, businesses have struggled and a lot of families are frustrated because of unemployment issues, time away from friends and family members, and just separation from “normal” life. Other states have been more aggressive in reopening, however, there’s something to be said about Beshear’s strategy: From a public health standpoint, it’s worked. According to statista.com, Kentucky’s COVID-19 rate is 192 per 100,000 people, ranking better than 40 states.
Are some of Beshear’s recommendations extreme? Perhaps. But remember, they’re exactly that — recommendations.
Tyranny?
Merriam-Webster’s definition is “oppressive power” or “a government in which absolute power is vested in a single ruler.”
Pump the brakes, Kentuckians. Andy Beshear is not some cruel, corrupt dictator.
It was good to see both Republicans and Democrats condemn Sunday’s terrible act, an act that crossed the line and should result in criminal charges.