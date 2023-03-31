It’s too bad so many are unaware of the HANDS program offered by the Greenup County Health Department. The program offers advice and guidance to anyone who is a new parent.
HANDS, which stands for Health Access Nurturing Development Services, has been around for 20 years and is available to any new or expectant parent, aiming to answer questions parents have and connecting them with resources. Participants must be pregnant or the child must be less than 90 days old.
Goals of the program include positive pregnancy outcomes, optimal child growth and development, safe and healthy homes and good decision-making skills.
Participants can determine the course the program takes, depending on what they feel is needed for their child and family.
It’s the right move to provide any information and support to parents, whose parenting skills may range from completely ignorant to experienced and skilled.
Programs such as HANDS are important, too, when you consider Kentucky has the country’s highest rate of children living with relatives other than parents, according to Louisville Public Media, which can be found at lpm.org.
A 2019 study by the University of Kentucky found the commonwealth is 37th in the country for the overall well-being of its children.
This excellent program aims to help local families. We hope local families will take advantage of this support system and make Kentucky a better place for families to live and thrive.