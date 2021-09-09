St. Claire Regional Medical Center made national news this week as employees are doing seemingly everything possible to care for patients in dire need of attention.
The Morehead hospital was featured on CNN as COVID-infected patients have entered its doors at an unfathomable pace over the past couple of weeks.
Hospitals across the Commonwealth, including King’s Daughters Medical Center in our own back yard, deserve ample credit for how they’re handling the war against the virus.
As one St. Claire ICU nurse reminded, the war is indeed between us human beings and the virus, and it shouldn’t be a human-vs.-human conflict.
St. Claire CEO Donald Lloyd revealed a staggering statistic to CNN. His hospital, which serves 11 counties including Carter, is operating at 130% above capacity.
Dr. William Melah, St. Claire’s chief medical officer, said 85-88% of patients are unvaccinated, according to the CNN report.
The National Guard has assisted health care facilities across the Bluegrass, and hospitals such as St. Claire have closed operating rooms in order to expand ICU bed space. But the staff members can only do so much — and there’s only so many of them.
We must continue to think of others, especially these front-line medical workers, as we make a concerted effort to stymie this lethal, despicable virus.
Listening to Joelle Craft, a COVID-19 ICU nurse at St. Claire, one can just sense the toll this fight has taken on those who face the virus’ fury every day.
“It’s defeating to put another person on the ventilator,” she told CNN. “… It’s defeating to watch health care providers that I care about or myself stand at the bedside when someone dies alone. It’s also defeating to watch somebody else get put in a body bag.”
Last week, health departments across 120 Kentucky counties recorded more than 30,000 cases — the most ever in one week in Kentucky.
While Kentuckians are eager to live their lives “normally,” we can do so responsibly while being considerate of those around us. We can live our lives, but we can’t pretend this virus is not part of it.