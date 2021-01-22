Kentucky might not be at the top in terms of speed of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, but Gov. Andy Beshear has shown top-notch leadership in the fight against the coronavirus from the beginning.
His daily media briefings were consistent, dependable and truthful from Day 1. His leadership was needed and appreciated.
His leadership also continues.
This week, Beshear’s office announced increased funds to Kentucky’s 112 hospitals to help improve the quality of care via inpatient Medicaid payments. These funds are aimed at helping hospitals meet challenges that reach beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and require hospitals to “abide by higher quality standards.”
It also was announced this week that Beshear will help lead a national task force offering states guidance on economic recovery from the pandemic.
Beshear will be co-chairman of the Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force, working with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on issues such as energy, environment, infrastructure, land management and taxes.
Beshear recognizes the gravity of the task.
“This global health crisis has upended economies all over the world, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts,” Beshear said.
We thank our governor for his dedication, hard work and transparency in the past and what we expect him to do in the future.