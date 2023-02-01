As evidenced by the front page of Wednesday’s edition, this year’s race for Kentucky governor is picking up a bit.
Although coincidentally, Gov. Andy Beshear and a gubernatorial candidate visited Ashland on back-to-back days, both popping in at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center as well as other places around the area.
Beshear, a Democrat, presented a plethora of checks to several agencies in Boyd County, totaling more than $4 million on Monday. He later addressed education-related issues at Boyd County High School.
Kelly Craft is among a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for a chance to replace Beshear come January 2024. She addressed a few issues about which she’s passionate, too.
In the coming weeks and months, we are bound to see several more appearances by candidates as the Primary nears.
The Primary election is scheduled for May 16, 2023, in Kentucky.
Beshear has faced numerous challenges, including the COVID pandemic and multiple natural disasters, since his first day in office. He’s going for a second term.
Democratic challengers are Peppy Martin and Geoff Young.
Republican candidates are Craft, Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Bob Devore, Eric Deters, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod and Ryan Quarles.
Cameron, the state’s attorney general, is widely considered the frontrunner on the Republican side.
We will do our best to inform area voters about all of the candidates prior to the election. We encourage everyone to do their research and absorb as much knowledge possible to make an informed decision in May and then in November.