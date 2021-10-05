Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation of devoting $400 million of federal pandemic relief assistance toward essential workers is an excellent idea — and it may supply another test for both sides of the political aisle.
Beshear, a Democrat, said he will further structure the plan before submitting to the state’s Republican-heavy legislature within the next 10 days. Hopefully politics won’t get in the way for any petty reasons.
That being said, it will be difficult to define a proper plan. Who is essential and who isn’t?
Beshear does seem eager to get more money in the hands of health care heroes, who have been directly at the center of the war on COVID-19 from the beginning.
Kentucky hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages as they treat a high number of COVID-positive patients.
The federal money will be available next year.
The governor said a great deal of other types of essential workers could be eligible for bonuses. It will be interesting to see where he ultimately draws the line.
We do agree that health care personnel should be first on the list. These frontline workers, by then, will have battled this fierce virus for nearly two years. They deserve anything they’re eligible to receive.