After reading about the GOP discussion on Medicaid work requirements in Tuesday's paper, it suddenly hit me.
The GOP must be ignorant of the Medicaid eligibility rules made before they ever got into politics and sadly they never bothered to delve deeper than what they were told.
If you are able-bodied and make over $217 a month gross, you are ineligible for Medicaid. At minimum wage that would only be approximately 30 hours a month before taxes. Taxes aren't deductible. Figure about $50 gross a week makes you unable to get Medicaid. So now when they are sick they go to the ER instead, which costs several hundred, if not thousands. As my parents would say, they are being penny-wise and pound-foolish.
I could give so many examples of how callous their version of Medicaid is. Most people could if they were told the truth of how it really works. Personally I don't feel any politicians should speak on a subject they know little about.
If they don't have the time to understand and try to fix such a great need in their state, then they don't know enough to govern it.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland