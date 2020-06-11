Sunday through Wednesday supplied Boyd County jailer Bill Hensley a wild ride, but he never lost his composure.
A medical distress situation resulted in the death of an inmate on Sunday.
The coronavirus pandemic has presented a bevy of issues with which to deal. One of the hurdles has been the instances of false positive tests. That appears to be what the jail faced.
Leslie Bryan, of Huntington, died Sunday afternoon. When tested posthumously, the rapid-response test showed Bryan had COVID-19. However, a second test came back negative. Still, all of the jail staff got tested just in case — and all 65 tests yielded negative results.
Although it was unfortunate to learn an inmate had died — an autopsy was being conducted and there was still no official cause of death as of Thursday — the community should be pleased to see how seriously the Boyd County Detention Center approached the situation.
The jail and KDMC worked in conjunction to take proper steps to avoid a coronavirus outbreak.
If Bryan did have COVID-19, he was asymptomatic. However, Hensley thinks the initial test gave a false-positive reading.
We were impressed with how regularly the jailer made information available to the media and the public throughout the four-day period.
Given the number of coronavirus cases that have popped up in prisons and jails across the state and country, local jails have averted this potential disaster.
We applaud the work of the jailers and jail employees in northeastern Kentucky for taking this pandemic seriously and keeping their facilities immaculate. We specifically applaud Hensley and his staff for how they handled a precarious situation this week.